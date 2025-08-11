West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 52.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.59% to Rs 954.65 croreNet profit of West Coast Paper Mills declined 52.23% to Rs 54.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 954.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 960.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales954.65960.34 -1 OPM %11.5718.29 -PBDT144.15210.73 -32 PBT86.34163.48 -47 NP54.39113.85 -52
