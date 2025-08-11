Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.21% to Rs 111.48 croreNet profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 42.70% to Rs 11.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 39.21% to Rs 111.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 80.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales111.4880.08 39 OPM %21.6821.65 -PBDT21.7915.14 44 PBT17.0311.12 53 NP11.938.36 43
