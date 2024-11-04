Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 15.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 92.08 croreNet profit of Poddar Pigments declined 15.65% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 92.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales92.0889.06 3 OPM %7.339.32 -PBDT9.2710.11 -8 PBT7.208.46 -15 NP5.126.07 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content