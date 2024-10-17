Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 3.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.37% to Rs 5498.42 croreNet profit of Polycab India rose 3.35% to Rs 439.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 425.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.37% to Rs 5498.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4217.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5498.424217.70 30 OPM %11.4914.44 -PBDT662.41617.45 7 PBT590.35557.15 6 NP439.81425.57 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content