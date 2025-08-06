Polychem consolidated net profit rises 124.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.47% to Rs 12.75 croreNet profit of Polychem rose 124.50% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.47% to Rs 12.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.7512.94 -1 OPM %18.4316.46 -PBDT5.672.64 115 PBT5.462.42 126 NP3.391.51 125
