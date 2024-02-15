Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 88.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 19.74% to Rs 1495.57 croreNet profit of Polyplex Corporation declined 88.10% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.74% to Rs 1495.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1863.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1495.571863.34 -20 OPM %3.315.56 -PBDT83.90150.83 -44 PBT8.4775.65 -89 NP4.6038.67 -88
