Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 88.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation declined 88.10% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.74% to Rs 1495.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1863.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1495.571863.343.315.5683.90150.838.4775.654.6038.67