Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 1155.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.08% to Rs 1721.16 croreNet profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 1155.87% to Rs 57.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.08% to Rs 1721.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1495.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1721.161495.57 15 OPM %7.043.31 -PBDT217.1683.90 159 PBT141.558.47 1571 NP57.774.60 1156
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content