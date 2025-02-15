Business Standard

Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 1155.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 1155.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Sales rise 15.08% to Rs 1721.16 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 1155.87% to Rs 57.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.08% to Rs 1721.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1495.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1721.161495.57 15 OPM %7.043.31 -PBDT217.1683.90 159 PBT141.558.47 1571 NP57.774.60 1156

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

