Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 2.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 2.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 9.36% to Rs 41.02 crore

Net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 2.21% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 41.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales41.0237.51 9 OPM %21.0126.87 -PBDT12.9514.31 -10 PBT12.1513.69 -11 NP9.279.07 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

