Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 2.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.36% to Rs 41.02 crore

Net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 2.21% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 41.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.41.0237.5121.0126.8712.9514.3112.1513.699.279.07

