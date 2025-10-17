Friday, October 17, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poonawalla Fincorp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 74.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Poonawalla Fincorp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 74.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 55.97% to Rs 1542.30 crore

Net profit of Poonawalla Fincorp reported to Rs 74.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 471.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 55.97% to Rs 1542.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 988.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1542.30988.87 56 OPM %49.19-27.37 -PBDT121.36-614.65 LP PBT98.89-630.45 LP NP74.20-471.04 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

