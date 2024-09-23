Pound speculators net long positions fall further

Large currency speculators further reduce net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 62979 contracts in the data reported through September 17, 2024. This was a weekly decrease of 27309 net contracts.

