Pound Speculators Slightly Reduce Net Long Positions

Large currency speculators slightly reduced net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 47,621 contracts in the data reported through June 18, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 4500 net contracts.

