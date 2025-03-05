Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 3.05%

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 395, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.88% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 9.96% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 395, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73855.47, up 1.19%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has dropped around 2.6% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23028.45, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 396.5, up 3.03% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is down 6.88% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 9.96% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 7.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

