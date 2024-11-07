Business Standard
Power Grid Corp's Q2 PAT rises 2% QoQ to Rs 3,794 cr

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 8:16 AM IST

Power Grid Corporation Of India reported 1.85% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,793.02 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 3,723.92 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations added 2.46% to Rs 11,277.76 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 11,006.18 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

On year on year basis, the company in Q2 FY25 recorded marginally higher net profit as compared to Rs 3,793.02 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue rose 0.09% YoY in Q2 FY25 from Rs 11,267.07 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 4,431.73 crore in the second quarter of FY25, down 1.84% as against Rs 4,515.15 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

 

Total expenses ralllied 4.76% year on year to Rs 7,309.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 620.94 crore (up 6.71% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 2441.09 crore (up 4.26% YoY) during the period under review.

On half year basis, the companys net profit rose 1.87% to Rs 7,516.94 crore on 0.14% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 22,283.94 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Meanwhile, The company's board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share for financial year 2024-25 and has set the record date on 14 November 2024.

Further, the board also approved the proposal to sell, assign and transfer 26% residual equity shareholding in four associate companies, Powergrid Kala Amb Transmission, Powergrid Parli Transmission, Powergrid Warora Transmission and Powergrid Jabalpur Transmission to Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT).

Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna' company under Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

The scrip rose 0.55% to end at Rs 318.45 on Wednesday, 6 November 2024.

