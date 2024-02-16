Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 12.63 points or 0.19% at 6543.85 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.58%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.4%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.6%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.53%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.16%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.06%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (up 1.21%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.99%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.81%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 438.28 or 0.61% at 72488.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 146.3 points or 0.67% at 22057.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 415.14 points or 0.92% at 45766.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 116.98 points or 0.87% at 13618.92.

On BSE,2269 shares were trading in green, 1510 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

