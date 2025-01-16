Business Standard

Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Power stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Power index increasing 100.08 points or 1.53% at 6637.59 at 09:30 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5.07%), Adani Power Ltd (up 3.79%),Siemens Ltd (up 2.98%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.79%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 2.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 2.45%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.82%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.76%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.42%), and ABB India Ltd (up 1.22%).

At 09:30 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 772.29 or 1.5% at 52345.4.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 201.6 points or 1.35% at 15171.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 121.6 points or 0.52% at 23334.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 327.01 points or 0.43% at 77051.09.

On BSE,2645 shares were trading in green, 462 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

