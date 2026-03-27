Powerica IPO subscribed 1.45 times

The offer received bids for 2.98 crore shares as against 2.05 crore shares on offer.

Powerica received bids for 2,98,57,779 shares as against 2,05,55,171 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Friday (27March 2026). The issue was subscribed 1.45 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 March 2026 and it will close on 27 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 375 and 395 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises both offer for sale and fresh issue of equity shares (of Rs 5 face value) worth aggregating to Rs 400 crore and Rs 700 crore respectively. The entire portion of offer for sale is by promoters i.e. Naresh Oberoi Family Trust (Rs 280 crore) and Kabir & Kimaya Family Trust (Rs 120 crore).

Of the net proceeds the company proposed to utilize Rs 525 crore towards repayment and / or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and balance towards general corporate purposes.

Outstanding borrowings as end of Feb 28, 2026 stood at Rs 1214.25 crore.

Powerica is an integrated power solutions provider specializing in diesel generator (DG) sets for primary and standby applications, with a diversified presence across generator sets and wind power businesses. Its generator segment includes DG sets powered by Cummins engines and medium-speed large generators (MSLG) in collaboration with Hyundai, offering capacities ranging from 7.5 kVA to 10,000 kVA, along with allied products and services.

The company also operates as an independent power producer (IPP) in the wind energy segment, with a growing portfolio of operational and under-construction projects, supported by long-term power purchase agreements. Additionally, it provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operation and maintenance (O&M) services for balance of plant (BoP) in wind projects. With a strong presence across industrial and infrastructure sectors, Powerica continues to benefit from sustained demand for reliable power solutions in India.

Ahead of the IPO of Powerica on 23 March 2026, the company raised Rs 329.39 crore from anchor investors by allotting 83.39 lakh shares at Rs 395 each to 17 anchor investors.

For the six months ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 127.87 crore and sales of Rs 1,447.44 crore.

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