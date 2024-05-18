Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 92.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.07% to Rs 79.49 croreNet profit of Pradeep Metals rose 92.38% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.07% to Rs 79.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.06% to Rs 22.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 276.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 267.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
