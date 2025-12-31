Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 09:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Energies wins orders worth Rs 2307.30 cr in Q3 FY26

Premier Energies wins orders worth Rs 2307.30 cr in Q3 FY26

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Premier Energies has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 2307.30 crores during Q3 FY26. Execution of these orders is scheduled across FY27 and FY28.

The contracts have been awarded by a mix of leading domestic Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and other prominent customers in India, reflecting continued confidence in Premier Energies' product quality, execution capabilities, and integrated manufacturing platform.

These orders provide sustained revenue visibility and support the company's ongoing capacity expansion plans, which aim to reach 10.6 GW of solar cell capacity and 11.1 GW of solar module capacity by September 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DoT releases National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025)

DoT releases National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025)

Stock Alert: Bharat Forge, Power Grid, Titan Company, RITES

Stock Alert: Bharat Forge, Power Grid, Titan Company, RITES

GIFT Nifty hints at muted start for equities on final day of the year

GIFT Nifty hints at muted start for equities on final day of the year

Mysore Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.71 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Mysore Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.71 crore in the September 2025 quarter

RITES wins $3.6 million locomotive supply order from Zimbabwe-based entity

RITES wins $3.6 million locomotive supply order from Zimbabwe-based entity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayE to E Transportation IPO Allotment Top IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertProtests in IranTech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon