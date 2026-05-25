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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Explosives Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Premier Explosives Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Samhi Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 May 2026.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Samhi Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 May 2026.

Premier Explosives Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 714.7 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27356 shares in the past one month.

 

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd surged 11.43% to Rs 395.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd spiked 9.03% to Rs 204.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92722 shares in the past one month.

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HFCL Ltd spurt 8.81% to Rs 161.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Samhi Hotels Ltd exploded 8.63% to Rs 163. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42090 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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