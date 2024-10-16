Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Secmark Consultancy Ltd, Ashoka Metcast Ltd, Aksh Optifibre Ltd and Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 October 2024.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd tumbled 9.51% to Rs 322.9 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42419 shares in the past one month.

 

Secmark Consultancy Ltd crashed 8.96% to Rs 124.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14415 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6375 shares in the past one month.

Ashoka Metcast Ltd lost 6.44% to Rs 30.22. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aksh Optifibre Ltd plummeted 6.13% to Rs 9.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd fell 5.18% to Rs 715.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13137 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

