Prestige Group receives overwhelming response to its first residential project in NCR

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Prestige Group has announced a phenomenal response to its first residential launch in the NCR region, The Prestige City, Indirapuram, achieving sales of over Rs 3,000 crore across 1,200 units within a week of its launch.

Spread across 62.5 acres in Indirapuram Extension on National Highway 24, The Prestige City, Indirapuram offers a world-class integrated living experience. The current launch covered two residential phases, Oakwood and Mulberry, featuring a total of 3,421 homes across 19 towers. An upcoming residential phase, Mayflower, will further expand the community, offering even more curated living options for discerning homebuyers. The development will also house a Forum Mall spanning 1.18 million square feet, bringing vibrant retail and entertainment experiences to the heart of the township.

 

Speaking on the achievement, Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group, said: "We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our first residential project in NCR. It is a proud moment for Prestige Group, and a strong validation of the trust that homebuyers place in us. We look forward to launching many more landmark projects across NCR and continuing to build on this momentum. The year ahead is particularly exciting for us, with significant launches planned across Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad."

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 06 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

