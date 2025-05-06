Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 08:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Mineral signs long term supply agreement with City Gold Pipes

Gujarat Mineral signs long term supply agreement with City Gold Pipes

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

For supply of 150 MT of limestone from its upcoming Lakhpat Punrajpur Mine

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) has signed a Long-Term Supply Agreement (LSA) with City Gold Pipes (A consortium of Goldcrest Cement and Kailash Darshan Housing Development (Gujarat)) for the supply of 150 million tons of limestone over a period of 40 years from its upcoming Lakhpat Punrajpur Mine in Lakhpat Taluka of Kutch District in Gujarat.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

