Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 08:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tejas Networks launches its Terabit-scale single wave coherent DWDM solution

Tejas Networks launches its Terabit-scale single wave coherent DWDM solution

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

At Bharat Telcom 2025 event

Tejas Networks today announced that Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, launched its industry-leading 1.2 Tbps single wave coherent DWDM solution at the Bharat Telcom 2025 event being organized by the Telecom Export Promotion Council (TEPC) at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi earlier today.

The company is also showcasing its innovative 5G Massive MIMO radio and other flagship wireline products at the event, including 10Gbps symmetric fiber broadband access using XGS-PON technology, and high capacity IP/MPLS access and aggregation routers.

Arnob Roy, COO of Tejas Networks and the Chairman of TEPC said, We thank the Hon'ble Union Minister of Communications for inaugurating the Bharat Telecom event this year and for launching our indigenously designed next-generation coherent DWDM product that enables organic multi-fold network capacity growth in a cost-effective manner. Government of India's forward-looking policies are having an enormous impact on the telecom innovation ecosystem in the country and driving a profound transformation of the domestic industry as a whole.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Mineral signs long term supply agreement with City Gold Pipes

Gujarat Mineral signs long term supply agreement with City Gold Pipes

NLC India Renewables signs PPA for its upcoming 810 MW solar power project

NLC India Renewables signs PPA for its upcoming 810 MW solar power project

Nextwave Multimedia (a Nazara arm) collaborates with Winners Alliance

Nextwave Multimedia (a Nazara arm) collaborates with Winners Alliance

Board of Enviro Infra Engineers approves acquisition of EIE Renewables

Board of Enviro Infra Engineers approves acquisition of EIE Renewables

Filatex India invests Rs 19.98 cr in Texfil

Filatex India invests Rs 19.98 cr in Texfil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 ResultsCivil Defence DistrictsMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon