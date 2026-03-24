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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Focus Ltd soars 7.06%, rises for third straight session

Prime Focus Ltd soars 7.06%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 303.2, up 7.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 213.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.85% fall in NIFTY and a 15.99% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Prime Focus Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 303.2, up 7.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.14% on the day, quoting at 22993.4. The Sensex is at 74262.23, up 2.15%. Prime Focus Ltd has added around 11.96% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1253.35, up 2.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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