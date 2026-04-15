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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Focus Ltd spurts 2.71%, rises for third straight session

Prime Focus Ltd spurts 2.71%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 346.7, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 274.16% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% fall in NIFTY and a 11.7% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Prime Focus Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 346.7, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Prime Focus Ltd has added around 33.01% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1360.4, up 2.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

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