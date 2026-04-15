Radico Khaitan Ltd spurts 3.16%

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 2896.4, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.8% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% drop in NIFTY and a 14.07% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2896.4, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 2.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47570.4, up 1.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 70.87 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.