Saregama India Ltd spurts 4.11%

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 344.4, up 4.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.16% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% drop in NIFTY and a 11.7% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 344.4, up 4.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Saregama India Ltd has dropped around 3.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1360.4, up 2.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.