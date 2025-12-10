Prime Focus Ltd up for five straight sessions

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 206.3, up 7.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.92% in last one year as compared to a 4.58% slide in NIFTY and a 29.91% slide in the Nifty Media.
Prime Focus Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 206.3, up 7.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 25771.55. The Sensex is at 84467.82, down 0.23%. Prime Focus Ltd has gained around 26.79% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1405.05, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.63 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content