Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Wockhardt Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd and AGI Greenpac Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 January 2025.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd spiked 10.27% to Rs 485.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Wockhardt Ltd surged 9.17% to Rs 1405. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33860 shares in the past one month.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd soared 7.69% to Rs 4205.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8261 shares in the past one month.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd rose 7.61% to Rs 383.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

AGI Greenpac Ltd added 7.61% to Rs 792.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23775 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28401 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Benchmarks trade with major gains; realty shares rally for 4th day

Anup Engg rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 31 crore in FY25

Astral gains as Q3 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 126 crore in FY25

Tata Consumer PAT remains flat YoY to Rs 279 crore in Q3 FY25

Dollar index scales back above 108 mark; US PCE data in focus

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

