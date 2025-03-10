Monday, March 10, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Promoters infuse Rs 29 cr in Gensol Engineering

Promoters infuse Rs 29 cr in Gensol Engineering

Image

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Through conversion of warrants into equity

Gensol Engineering announced that promoters of the company are reinforcing long-term confidence in Gensol's vision by infusing Rs. 28.99 crore through the conversion of warrants into equity.

In alignment with the promoter group's unwavering support for the company's growth trajectory, warrants will be converted into 4,43,934 equity shares at a price of Rs 871 per share. This step reaffirms the promoters' deep-rooted commitment to Gensol's strategic expansion in renewable energy and electric mobility, ensuring the company is well capitalized.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nodwin Gaming extends guarantee for loan taken by Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH (subsidiary)

Nodwin Gaming extends guarantee for loan taken by Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH (subsidiary)

Sun Pharma to acquire Nasdaq-listed Checkpoint Therapeutics

Sun Pharma to acquire Nasdaq-listed Checkpoint Therapeutics

Benchmarks end lower amid weak global cues; realty shares tumble

Benchmarks end lower amid weak global cues; realty shares tumble

Nifty settles below 22,500; Sensex slides 217 pts; VIX jumps 3.82%

Nifty settles below 22,500; Sensex slides 217 pts; VIX jumps 3.82%

SPML Infra hits the roof after securing Rs 618-cr irrigation project

SPML Infra hits the roof after securing Rs 618-cr irrigation project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon