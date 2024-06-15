Business Standard
Provident Housing acquires land at Dabolim, Goa

Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Provident Housing, a wholly owned subsidiary of Puravankara, in its normal course of business has acquired the rest of the land within the existing project: Provident Adora De Goa situated at Dabolim, Goa for the purpose of residential development, from the existing landowners at the cost of Rs. 90 Crore, through the loan taken from Piramal Enterprises, having a potential Gross Development Value - 2,59,000 sq ft Rs 7000. The said project is registered with GOA RERA and the details of the same is available with RERA at https://rera.goa.gov.in.
First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

