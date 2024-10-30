Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 69.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.54% to Rs 286.08 croreNet profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 69.36% to Rs 51.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.54% to Rs 286.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 190.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales286.08190.04 51 OPM %24.0322.71 -PBDT76.0246.72 63 PBT69.3140.59 71 NP51.5230.42 69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content