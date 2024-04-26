Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PSP Projects closes its QIP issue on 25 April

Image

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Approves issue price of Rs 670 per share for allocation of 36.41 lakh equity shares to QIBs
PSP Projects announced the closure of its QIP issue on 25 April 2024. The company approved the issue price of Rs 670 per share for allocation of 36,41,791 equity shares to the eligible qualified institutional buyers. The issue price of Rs 670 per share includes a premium of Rs 660 per share, which takes into account a discount of 1.84% (i.e. Rs 12.59 per share) on the floor price of Rs 682.59 per share.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTikTok ban in USPre-Open MarketIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon