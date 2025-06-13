Friday, June 13, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PSU OMCs slide as crude oil boils

PSU OMCs slide as crude oil boils

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Shares of three state-run oil marketing companies fell 1.2% to 2.6% after Brent crude prices flared up following an Israeli airstrike on Iran that sharply escalated tensions in the Middle East.

In commodities, Brent crude (August 2025 contract) soared $5.59, or 8.06%, to $74.95 per barrel amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was down 203.45 points, or 0.82% at 24,685.25.

BPCL (down 2.59%), HPCL (down 2.24%) and Indian Oil Corporation (down 1.2%) edged lower.

The heightened geopolitical unrest has sparked fears of potential disruptions to global oil supplies, especially through key transit points like the Strait of Hormuz.

 

Higher crude oil prices could increase under-recoveries of PSU OMCs on domestic sale of LPG and kerosene at controlled prices. The government has freed pricing of petrol and diesel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Canara Bank to raise Rs 9,500 cr through Tier I and Tier II bonds

Canara Bank to raise Rs 9,500 cr through Tier I and Tier II bonds

Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Piyush Goyal Advances India-Sweden Collaboration Through Comprehensive Government and Industry Dialogues

Piyush Goyal Advances India-Sweden Collaboration Through Comprehensive Government and Industry Dialogues

Market trade lower; oil & gas shares skid amid geopolitical tensions

Market trade lower; oil & gas shares skid amid geopolitical tensions

Yen climbs to 143 per dollar as Middle East tensions rise

Yen climbs to 143 per dollar as Middle East tensions rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon