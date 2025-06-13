PSU OMCs slide as crude oil boils

Shares of three state-run oil marketing companies fell 1.2% to 2.6% after Brent crude prices flared up following an Israeli airstrike on Iran that sharply escalated tensions in the Middle East.In commodities, Brent crude (August 2025 contract) soared $5.59, or 8.06%, to $74.95 per barrel amid heightened geopolitical tensions.
Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was down 203.45 points, or 0.82% at 24,685.25.
BPCL (down 2.59%), HPCL (down 2.24%) and Indian Oil Corporation (down 1.2%) edged lower.
The heightened geopolitical unrest has sparked fears of potential disruptions to global oil supplies, especially through key transit points like the Strait of Hormuz.
Higher crude oil prices could increase under-recoveries of PSU OMCs on domestic sale of LPG and kerosene at controlled prices. The government has freed pricing of petrol and diesel.
