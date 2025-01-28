Business Standard

PTC India Financial Services standalone net profit rises 33.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Sales decline 22.64% to Rs 158.07 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 33.31% to Rs 67.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 50.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.64% to Rs 158.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 204.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales158.07204.32 -23 OPM %101.4484.19 -PBDT82.2969.27 19 PBT80.6767.49 20 NP67.1550.37 33

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

