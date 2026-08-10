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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC India Ltd Slips 13.24%

PTC India Ltd Slips 13.24%

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

PTC India Ltd has added 2.14% over last one month compared to 3.32% fall in BSE Utilities index and 1.2% rise in the SENSEX

PTC India Ltd fell 13.24% today to trade at Rs 176.25. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.47% to quote at 5692.33. The index is down 3.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NLC India Ltd decreased 6.08% and Eco Recycling Ltd lost 2% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 9.87 % over last one year compared to the 1.7% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

PTC India Ltd has added 2.14% over last one month compared to 3.32% fall in BSE Utilities index and 1.2% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 48195 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 229.4 on 07 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 149.9 on 21 Jan 2026.

 

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:50 AM IST