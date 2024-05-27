Business Standard
Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 247.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 205.31 crore
Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products rose 247.91% to Rs 37.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 205.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.22% to Rs 98.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 784.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 758.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales205.31182.71 12 784.96758.68 3 OPM %23.768.64 -17.3211.38 - PBDT53.2317.26 208 144.2990.98 59 PBT50.0314.44 246 131.6479.67 65 NP37.4010.75 248 98.1459.40 65
First Published: May 27 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

