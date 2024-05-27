Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 247.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 205.31 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 65.22% to Rs 98.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 784.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 758.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products rose 247.91% to Rs 37.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 205.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.