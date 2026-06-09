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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVR Inox Ltd eases for fifth straight session

PVR Inox Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 966.35, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.55% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% slide in NIFTY and a 14.75% fall in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 966.35, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 23203.85. The Sensex is at 73757.04, up 0.32%.PVR Inox Ltd has eased around 5.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1476.8, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36371 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.98 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 46.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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