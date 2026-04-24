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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVR Inox Ltd up for five straight sessions

PVR Inox Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1006.15, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.67% in last one year as compared to a 0.65% fall in NIFTY and a 7.04% fall in the Nifty Media.

PVR Inox Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1006.15, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 23882.1. The Sensex is at 76634.75, down 1.33%. PVR Inox Ltd has added around 5.42% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1466.1, down 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 174.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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