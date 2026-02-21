SMFG India Credit Company standalone net profit rises 41.01% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.28% to Rs 2789.88 croreNet profit of SMFG India Credit Company rose 41.01% to Rs 107.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 76.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 2789.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2319.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2789.882319.55 20 OPM %40.0740.61 -PBDT235.55152.04 55 PBT182.23103.02 77 NP107.6376.33 41
First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 2:04 PM IST