SMFG India Credit Company standalone net profit rises 41.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of SMFG India Credit Company rose 41.01% to Rs 107.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 76.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 2789.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2319.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2789.882319.5540.0740.61235.55152.04182.23103.02107.6376.33

