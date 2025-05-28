Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit rises 27.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit rises 27.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Sales rise 176.33% to Rs 108.32 crore

Net profit of Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose 27.51% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 176.33% to Rs 108.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.74% to Rs 66.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 336.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 301.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales108.3239.20 176 336.65301.82 12 OPM %15.0334.44 -19.4112.88 - PBDT37.8219.75 91 118.6066.35 79 PBT35.9718.86 91 113.8962.99 81 NP19.4215.23 28 66.1737.44 77

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bharat Sanchar Nigam reports consolidated net profit of Rs 282.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Compucom Software consolidated net profit rises 372.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Fundviser Capital (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Starlite Components reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

