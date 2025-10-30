Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 143.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.44% to Rs 1085.53 croreNet profit of Capri Global Capital rose 143.35% to Rs 236.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.44% to Rs 1085.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 736.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1085.53736.26 47 OPM %68.5062.90 -PBDT340.17153.26 122 PBT314.09128.27 145 NP236.0096.98 143
