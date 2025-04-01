Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quess Corp fixes record date for demerger

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Record date is 15 April 2025

Quess Corp has fixed 15 April 2025 as record date for purpose of ascertaining the shareholders of Quess Corp (Demerged Company) who will be entitled to receive fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- each of the Digitide Solutions (Resulting Company 1) and Bluspring Enterprises (Resulting Company 2).

Accordingly, 1 equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up of the Resulting Company 1 shall be issued and allotted for every 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up held by equity shareholders of the Demerged Company, and 1 equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up of the Resulting Company 2 shall be issued and allotted for every 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up held by equity shareholders of the Demerged Company.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

