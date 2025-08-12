Rama Vision standalone net profit declines 12.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.69% to Rs 33.99 croreNet profit of Rama Vision declined 12.61% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.69% to Rs 33.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales33.9926.83 27 OPM %6.748.98 -PBDT1.862.01 -7 PBT1.411.59 -11 NP1.041.19 -13
