BSL standalone net profit declines 79.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.49% to Rs 158.01 croreNet profit of BSL declined 79.65% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.49% to Rs 158.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 163.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales158.01163.72 -3 OPM %7.759.31 -PBDT4.847.62 -36 PBT0.583.22 -82 NP0.472.31 -80
