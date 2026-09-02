Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index declines 1.79%

Nifty Auto index ended down 1.79% at 27981.95 today. The index is down 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hero MotoCorp Ltd slipped 4.59%, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd fell 3.32% and Eicher Motors Ltd shed 3.24%. The Nifty Auto index is up 9.00% over last one year compared to the 2.71% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.75% and Nifty IT index is down 1.25% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.59% to close at 23914.45 while the SENSEX is down 0.49% to close at 76570.35 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News