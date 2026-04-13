Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index falls 2.09%
Nifty Auto index ended down 2.09% at 26084.55 today. The index has gained 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Eicher Motors Ltd shed 5.04%, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd slipped 4.62% and Hero MotoCorp Ltd dropped 4.02%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 27.00% over last one year compared to the 4.44% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index has dropped 1.49% and Nifty FMCG index is down 1.29% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.86% to close at 23842.65 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.91% to close at 76847.57 today.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 5:04 PM IST