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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index falls 2.09%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index falls 2.09%

Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Auto index ended down 2.09% at 26084.55 today. The index has gained 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Eicher Motors Ltd shed 5.04%, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd slipped 4.62% and Hero MotoCorp Ltd dropped 4.02%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 27.00% over last one year compared to the 4.44% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index has dropped 1.49% and Nifty FMCG index is down 1.29% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.86% to close at 23842.65 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.91% to close at 76847.57 today.
 

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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