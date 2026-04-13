Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index falls 2.09%

Nifty Auto index ended down 2.09% at 26084.55 today. The index has gained 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Eicher Motors Ltd shed 5.04%, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd slipped 4.62% and Hero MotoCorp Ltd dropped 4.02%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 27.00% over last one year compared to the 4.44% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index has dropped 1.49% and Nifty FMCG index is down 1.29% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.86% to close at 23842.65 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.91% to close at 76847.57 today.