Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 1.34%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 1.34%

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Auto index closed up 1.34% at 23139.55078125 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd added 3.22%, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 2.49% and TVS Motor Company Ltd gained 1.61%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 26.00% over last one year compared to the 9.59% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.11% and Nifty Media index gained 0.81% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.41% to close at 23742.900390625 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.47% to close at 78507.41 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indo Farm Equipment IPO subscribed 54.50 times

Indo Farm Equipment IPO subscribed 54.50 times

SML Isuzu rallies as sales climb 16% MoM in December

SML Isuzu rallies as sales climb 16% MoM in December

Nifty settles above 23,700; Maruti Suzuki rallies over 3%

Nifty settles above 23,700; Maruti Suzuki rallies over 3%

RITES emerges as H-1 bidder for $9.71-mln engineering services

RITES emerges as H-1 bidder for $9.71-mln engineering services

Sasan Power repays USD 150 million to IIFCL, UK

Sasan Power repays USD 150 million to IIFCL, UK

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon