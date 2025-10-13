Stallion India Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 1243.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.25% to Rs 105.56 croreNet profit of Stallion India Fluorochemicals rose 1243.53% to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 56.25% to Rs 105.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales105.5667.56 56 OPM %14.752.84 -PBDT15.530.83 1771 PBT15.240.54 2722 NP11.420.85 1244
