Stallion India Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 1243.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Stallion India Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 1243.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 56.25% to Rs 105.56 crore

Net profit of Stallion India Fluorochemicals rose 1243.53% to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 56.25% to Rs 105.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales105.5667.56 56 OPM %14.752.84 -PBDT15.530.83 1771 PBT15.240.54 2722 NP11.420.85 1244

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

