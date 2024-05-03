Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index falls 1.29%

Image

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Infrastructure index ended down 1.29% at 8519.5 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, MRF Ltd shed 3.96%, Shree Cement Ltd jumped 3.70% and Cummins India Ltd added 3.11%. The Nifty Infrastructure index has soared 58.00% over last one year compared to the 23.12% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.03% and Nifty IT index has slid 0.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.76% to close at 22475.85 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.98% to close at 73878.15 today.
First Published: May 03 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

